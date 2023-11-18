Spilla Beetle
So-Le Studio warms up the winter with clips and pins

So-Le Studio, a jewelry brand that marries the concept of circular economy with creativity, created by Maria Sole Ferragamo, offers new ideas for unique pieces made with scraps of leather. The capsule collection which arrived just in time for Christmas is created starting from an aesthetic dialogue on shades of brown and bronze, which broaden the field of the designer’s creations. The capsule also introduces two new product categories for the first time: a brooch and a hair clip, as well as a new ring design.

So-Le Studio earrings

The Beetle brooch is the first created by Maria Sole. It is inspired by the iconic motif of the woven sandals of the Maison Salvatore Ferragamo. Beetle uses the same pattern as Maria Sole’s grandfather’s shoe, juxtaposing contrasting textures and colors of the leather strips to create a vibrant pattern. The leather strips stretched over a voluminous 3D shape become a stone, but extra light, respecting the principle of lightness and comfort of So-Le Studio.

Earrings in leather, bronze, crystals
Leather clasp, bronze, crystals
Choker in leather, bronze, crystals
So-Le Studio rings

