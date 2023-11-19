It’s called Girocuore, it’s a ring with the classic girl and boy silhouettes that distinguish the jewels of the leBebé brand. Ahead of Christmas, the brand is offering a version in 18k white gold and pavé diamonds. In the ring the silhouette of a little girl or boy holds hands with two hearts that intertwine with the symbol of infinity. In short, a ring full of meanings.



The new proposal from le Bebé concerns three models, the main elements of which are the baby shape, the baby shape or both. The boy or girl silhouette ring in 18k white gold with pavé diamonds costs 690 euros, a version with both figures costs 890 euros. LeBebé is the brand born in 2007 from the idea of the brothers Paolo, Fabrizio and Mariana Verde, third generation of a historic family of Neapolitan goldsmiths, who began their business in 1948, in a small laboratory in the historic area of Borgo Orefici, in Naples . The brand stood out for the creation of the pendant in the stylized shape of a boy and girl, customizable.