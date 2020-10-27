Hrh, an idea in a ring











Many jewels and an acronym that alludes to nobility: these are the characteristics of Hrh Jewels.

In 2005, in Beirut, was killed in an terroristic attack the country’s prime minister, Rafik Hariri: it was been one of the many episodes of a civil war that lasted 20 years. Ten years later, at the end of May 2016, the daughter of this man opened a high-quality jewelry. Her name is Hind and called his brand of Hrh Jewels jewelry. The name needs to be explained, because the acronym has two meanings.

In Anglo-Saxon countries, hrh refers to princes and queens. Her Royal Highness, Her Royal Highness.



In this case it means that the jewels are proposed for the king or queens, but also that the customer will be welcomed as if it were. But Hrh also are the initials of the family, as explained by the founder: Hind Rafik, and more the father’s name, Hariri. “It’s my way of paying tribute to him,” said Hind. She made it big: he opened a boutique in the Pavillons of Monte Carlo, Monaco. He debuted with two collections of major impact, plus a series of fine jewelry pieces. In addition, it wanted to give a special mark or, better, ideal, to her proposal. Her latest collection is called The Rose of hope: a reference to the ideals that should never be put in the attic. She knows something about. Giulia Netrese















