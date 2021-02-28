Shourouk, fantasy beyond fashion



The jewels full of inspiration and colors signed by Shourouk Rhaiem, from fashion to luxury accessories ♦ ︎

The world of bijoux is vast as an ocean where swim many fish different among there. Bijoux, in fact, leave more freedom to designers who design them than gold and precious stones. For jewels, materials matter relatively, what matters is the imagination of those who conceive them. And Shourouk Rhaiem does not lack imagination. Strong colors and surprising shapes are its trademark.



Shourouk says that as a child she already had a passion for jewelry, born playing with her grandmother’s diamond bracelets. To understand his style, however, it is necessary to tell his story and experiences in fashion houses like Chloé and Galiano in Paris or Roberto Cavalli in Florence. Between jewels and fashion, here are the bijoux, the third way of creativity. In 2008 the designer decided to found the company that bears her name.

Her collections have appealed to a series of cover women such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez and Michelle Obama. Colors, accentuated shapes and a slightly pop taste, along with Swarovski crystals were the key to its success. Which has not been limited to the world of jewelry, but has expanded to accessories and fashion.



















