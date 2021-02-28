Passage to India with Bapalal Keshavlal



Extraordinary jewels designed and manufactured in Mumbai for diamond and precious stones enthusiasts from all over the world: this is the mission of Bapalal Keshavlal ♦︎

For the uninitiated, India produces nearly a third of all the jewelry world. It is not strange, therefore, to find companies that have a long tradition, a broad ability to create high quality pieces and a lush use of precious stones, many of which are extracted in Indian mines or near countries. Established in 1939, Bapalal Keshavlal is a family-owned company led by Romy Mehta, son Bapalal K. Mehta.

It belongs to the class of high-end jewelers and exports its collections worldwide. It has its own style of design, which can be defined as eclectic, but of great value from the point of view of the materials used. It has become a brand recognized internationally: the proof is that it was the first Indian company to be invited to exhibit at an exclusive event dedicated to high-end jewelry, the Couture Show in Las Vegas. Giulia Netrese












