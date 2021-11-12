









The colors of Sharon Khazzam, veteran designer of jewelry in New York ♦

Sharon Khazzam addition to being a triathlete is passionate about art. And it is the magic of colors that turns into jewelry. Using precious stones instead of a brush, she turns her collections in bright compositions. That first painting on paper, as it was once. All the jewels are handmade in New York. Behind already she has an established career. She began to draw and create jewelry after graduating in design, in 1984. She started by Asprey, the British luxury brand, as a jewelry designer.



There remained eight years and has experience. With support from Asprey in 1993 Sharon launched her first collection. In 2001 another step forward: the designer presented her collection to the luxury retail chain Barneys in New York, co-operation which still continues. She also became part of the American Society of Jewelry Historians. In short, it is a veteran of the jewelry in the Big Apple, with full recognition by customers cherished. Her jewelry is also buying online.













