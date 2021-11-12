









Armani is known throughout the world for clothing, but over the years the brand has ended up covering the entire outfit, including accessories and jewelry. Furthermore, the Milanese Maison has entrusted brands such as Emporio Armani with the task of reaching an audience that otherwise could not reach the production of the brand destined for the parent company. In short, Armani in a younger and more light-hearted version. As for the clothes, even for accessories and jewels, the collections follow one another with the changing seasons.



For autumn / winter 2021-2022, for example, Emporio Armani offers a series of gold-plated silver jewels with cultured freshwater pearls and crystals. The style is sober, but not too much and can please those looking for branded jewelry, with a classic look, but with a personality. Drop earrings, for example, feature two pearls which, however, are of different color and shape: a slight asymmetry, just enough to add a pinch of pepper on a traditional format. Prices fluctuate around 100-130 euros.

















