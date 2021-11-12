









Avant-garde, design, innovation. And, at the same time, roots, tradition, beauty. Between these two banks, as distant as East and West, lies the bridge of G Suen. Founded in London, G Suen is a sculpture jewelry studio, founded by Gearry Suen (the designer) and Jing Zhao (who does everything else). With one goal, to walk beyond the boundaries of form and convention. But, alongside the conceptual aspect, G Suen approaches the aesthetic one. Because the jewels of the small house are original, yes, but also pleasant. And in GemGèneve, where G Suen was present in the space dedicated to designers, the jewels were also admired and appreciated by a long-time jeweler like Fawaz Gruosi.



The link between tradition and innovation is achieved with a mix of classic craftsmanship and technology. One example is the age-old technique of jade carving, but guided by virtual reality. The colors of stone and metal, they explain, are selected on very modern standards, such as photographic filters. Alongside stones and gold, titanium in colorful shades is creatively used. The jewels also combine the passion for unusual shapes with the more regular ones found in nature. As for the earrings inspired by the spirals of shells, or the maxi earring in gold, titanium and diamonds that resembles a peach branch, with an appearance that seems to come out of an artistic Chinese watercolor.



But, at the same time, the jewels are also inspired by high fashion sets. To the fabrics and materials that have remained etched in the memory. Or to mythical science fiction stories, such as Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick, the story from which the film Blade Runner was based.

















