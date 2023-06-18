The peak of success for the Aletto Brothers

Like many Italians who chosed America, the Aletto family placed great faith in the opportunities offered by the New World. But the Alettos, originally from Naples, were not poor in search of fortune. Bartolomeo Aletto, the progenitor of the family, was a jeweler who was commissioned to create a special jewel for the inauguration of the Eiffel Tower at the Universal Exposition in Paris. It was 1889. His son, Raffaele, was also a jeweler. And in 1949 Raffaele’s son, Alberto, left Naples for Caracas, Venezuela, where he founded a factory with more than one hundred employees.

In 1962 the next generation, that of Alfredo Aletto, settled in Florida and founded the family business, Aletto Brothers, in Boca Raton. And arrived at the fifth generation, the story still continues with Alberto, Amy, Luigi and Mario.

The business continues successfully, as evidenced by the first place in the Best in Colored Gems Above $40,000 Retail category at the Couture Design Awards in Las Vegas. The competition category already indicates the type of jewel that comes out of the Aletto Brothers laboratory: luxury. The jewels are in the wake of the high jewelery tradition, with the use of invisible settings, precious stones, rings, brooches and earrings that often use the cluster shape to offer jewels that are lively and rich in color, as well as precious.