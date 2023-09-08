Gioielli IoLuce
Gioielli IoLuce

Giorgio Visconti still shines with IoLuce

New light for Ioluce, Giorgio Visconti‘s jewelry collection followed by Luce, a proposal from 2018. Ioluce is a large collection of jewels grouped into different lines, all united by the style of the Maison of Valencia born in 1946. The collection is characterized by a luminous design, as the name suggests, with white or pink gold that enclose diamond pavé or subtle geometries of the most popular white stone, thanks to a special setting that enhances the reflections of the stones. The collection is made up of rings, bracelets, chokers and earrings, in carré or drop-shaped settings, to be chosen in white gold or rose gold.

Giorgio Visconti, collezione IoLuce
Giorgio Visconti, IoLuce collection

Giorgio Visconti for autumn-winter 2023 relaunches the collection by renewing the images that accompany the jewelery proposal: thin necklaces that end with a single bright diamond, rings and bracelets in the toi et moi style, with two opposing stones, earrings with diamonds. The jewels do not differ from the design proposed with the first launch of the collection.

Anello contrarié in oro rosa e diamanti
Anello contrarié in oro rosa e diamanti
Girocollo in oro bianco con diamanti
Girocollo in oro bianco con diamanti
Collezione IoLuce indossata
Collezione IoLuce indossata
Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti
Collezione IoLuce
Collezione IoLuce
View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Collezione Passage
Previous Story

Second life for Victoria Cruz jewels

Latest from Showroom