New light for Ioluce, Giorgio Visconti‘s jewelry collection followed by Luce, a proposal from 2018. Ioluce is a large collection of jewels grouped into different lines, all united by the style of the Maison of Valencia born in 1946. The collection is characterized by a luminous design, as the name suggests, with white or pink gold that enclose diamond pavé or subtle geometries of the most popular white stone, thanks to a special setting that enhances the reflections of the stones. The collection is made up of rings, bracelets, chokers and earrings, in carré or drop-shaped settings, to be chosen in white gold or rose gold.



Giorgio Visconti for autumn-winter 2023 relaunches the collection by renewing the images that accompany the jewelery proposal: thin necklaces that end with a single bright diamond, rings and bracelets in the toi et moi style, with two opposing stones, earrings with diamonds. The jewels do not differ from the design proposed with the first launch of the collection.