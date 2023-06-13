Bracciale in pelle azzurra con charms
Bracciale in pelle azzurra con charms indossato

Sea-flavoured Pandora

Pandora for the summer. The most popular jewelery brand as always renews its proposals with the arrival of the summer. And for 2023 here is the Pandora Moments collection dedicated to summer. New pendants, new charms, rings and earrings inspired by the marine sky and the animal world. Turtles, jellyfish, but also butterflies, the sun and the moon become elements of the bracelets and necklaces. They are all made of silver, even in the 14-karat gold-plated version, together with materials such as painted crystal, Murano glass.

Orecchini in argento Pandora Moments
Pandora Moments silver earrings

But also synthetic stones, such as the opal created in the laboratory, or enamel. Light blue is the dominant color, but there are also pink and blue, as well as yellow and silver used for metals. For example, the new Bee pendant has a body made from a cabochon cut yellow crystal and hand painted with black enamel. Or the Butterfly pendant has shaded blue Murano glass wings, held in place by folded tips.

Anelli in argento Pandora
Silver rings Pandora

A novelty is represented by the introduction of a new bracelet in blue woven leather, as an alternative to the classic silver version. An option that probably aims to reach an even wider audience with a cheaper solution. Fun fact: Pandora claims that each piece passes through an average of 25 different hands of craftsmen.

Bracciale placcato oro rosa 14 carati
14K rose gold plated bracelet
Orecchini placcati oro 14 carati
14K Gold Plated Earrings
Collane placcate oro 14 carati con pendenti
14K Gold Plated Necklaces with Pendants
Elementi di Pandora Moments 2023
Elements of Pandora Moments 2023
Bracciale in pelle azzurra con charms
Light blue leather bracelet with charms
Bracciale in pelle blu con charms
Blue leather bracelet with charms
Bracciale in argento con charms
Silver bracelet with charms

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Collana in oro giallo e diamanti, collezione Eos
Previous Story

Piero Milano without borders

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley con i gioielli Tiffany Blue Book 2023
Next Story

Tiffany fine jewelry for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Latest from Showroom

Anello Smarties indossato

Smarties for Mattioli

The commonly known Smarties are small sugar-coated chocolate sweets of various colors. But now Smarties are