Sea-flavoured Pandora

Pandora for the summer. The most popular jewelery brand as always renews its proposals with the arrival of the summer. And for 2023 here is the Pandora Moments collection dedicated to summer. New pendants, new charms, rings and earrings inspired by the marine sky and the animal world. Turtles, jellyfish, but also butterflies, the sun and the moon become elements of the bracelets and necklaces. They are all made of silver, even in the 14-karat gold-plated version, together with materials such as painted crystal, Murano glass.

But also synthetic stones, such as the opal created in the laboratory, or enamel. Light blue is the dominant color, but there are also pink and blue, as well as yellow and silver used for metals. For example, the new Bee pendant has a body made from a cabochon cut yellow crystal and hand painted with black enamel. Or the Butterfly pendant has shaded blue Murano glass wings, held in place by folded tips.

A novelty is represented by the introduction of a new bracelet in blue woven leather, as an alternative to the classic silver version. An option that probably aims to reach an even wider audience with a cheaper solution. Fun fact: Pandora claims that each piece passes through an average of 25 different hands of craftsmen.