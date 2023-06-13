Rosie Huntington-Whiteley con i gioielli Tiffany Blue Book 2023
Tiffany fine jewelry for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

New Global Ambassador for Tiffany & Co: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Rosie Alice Huntington-Whiteley biographical notes indicate that she is 36 years old, she is a British model and actress, known for her work for Victoria’s Secret, of which she was also Angels, as well as for being the face of Burberry perfumes, for the collaboration with the Marks & Spencer chain and with the Paige denim fashion brand. She has also had supporting roles in the 2011 film Transformers: Dark of the Moon. With Tiffany, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opens a new chapter.

Anello in oro bianco, diamanti baguette, opale nero
Ring in white gold, baguette diamonds, black opal

The model was photographed with pieces from the Maison’s high jewelery collection, Blue Book 2023: Out of the Blue. Huntington-Whiteley wore key designs from the collection, including the diamond-encrusted Shell necklace, with an innovative closure that can be worn in four unique styles. “It is an incredible honor to collaborate with such an iconic jeweler with such a rich history,” comments Rosie.

La collana Shell tempestata di diamanti
The diamond encrusted Shell necklace
bangle con diamanti e opale della collezione Blue Book 2023
Bangle with diamonds and opal from the Blue Book 2023 collection
Bracciale in pelle azzurra con charms
