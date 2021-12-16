









In Los Angeles the eclectic Sarah Hendler designs and produces really original jewelries ♦ ︎

America’s jewels companies are virtually divided into two: on the one hand, New York, with its avant-garde designers or classic brands with decades of history behind, and Los Angeles and Hollywood, where jewelery brands are largely the first generation. Among them is Sarah Hendler, who climbed the high-end jewelery steps with two special sources of inspiration: the grandmothers. Her main collections are, in fact, called as her grandmothers, Shirley and Ethel. They, she say, have had a huge influence on the initial interest in jewels. Grandmothers of style, ahead of time, modern and, above all, able to teach love for beautiful and jewels.



A Victorian touch coupled with art deco geometry, plus that part of fantasy that is required to be original is at the base of Sarah Hendler’s style, which was born in Long Island, but moved to Los Angeles for love of cinema and theater. But not only: With a husband who owns restaurants, she dont hids to have invested energy in the catering industry, as well as in the gadgets, especially vintage ones. Now, however, he dedicates himself entirely to the jewels, with his first complete collections presented in the fall of 2016.