









The rapper's favorite jewel: the Cuban link chain. Large, robust, showy and unisex

You may not know it, but Cuba is famous not only for cigars, rum (and for many other things), but also for chains. Do you know the necklaces worn by rappers, rather large? That type of jewelry is called the Cuban chain and originates from the citizens of Cuba who started wearing them in Miami. These large mesh necklaces then became hip-hop jewels in the late seventies and mid-eighties.

Cuban link chains (sometimes called Miami Cuban link chains) are thick, sturdy and often have single rings flattened, but others have rings with circular sections. Shorter chains are used as bracelets and are worn by both men and women. In case you are in Miami or in a country where Spanish is spoken, know that this type of jewelry is called Cadena de Eslavon Cubano.

The Cuban link chains are really massive: in America those with 10mm elements have an approximate weight of about 200 grams. By the way: most of those on the market are in silver or gold plated silver. Their flaw is that if the gold coating is too thin it could easily scratch and ruin the appearance of the jewel. However, there are also 9, 10 or 14 carat gold on the market.

Large (and heavy) gold chains cost a lot. But the reason is not only the price of the yellow metal: making a chain is also challenging for the companies that produce them and can take more than 12 hours of work. Whether the necklaces or bracelets are in gold or steel, to obtain a Cuban chain jewel it is necessary to work the metal through special machinery, but to then finish it by hand, file it and polish it. For the artisanal ones, 30 processing steps are required.

Not all Cuban chains are the same. Many are made from machines in the United States, Italy and China, but the more expensive ones are found in stores in Miami, where many Cubans reside. Entirely handmade chains can cost between $ 50,000 and $ 100,000, and of course it can be customized. Rappers favored fashion: in 2012 Jay-Z wore a $ 200,000 link necklace, and Daddy Yankee sported a 10-pound chain.