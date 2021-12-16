









Sybarite’s fanciful large mobile rings that surprised everyone in London ♦︎

What do two Ukrainian women architects in London? If you do not know Sybarite can not guess the answer. The brand can producing memorable jewels: it’s founded in 2012 by mother and daughter, Margarita and Alyona Prykhodko. As the kaleidoscope ring, fully functioning. Inside it has rubies, sapphires and emeralds, that move when you turn the ring. Or the Opium Ring, the first jewel created by the designer duo: it’s composed by 1500 rubies, about 13 carats, mounted on white gold.



Despite the size and number of stones is extraordinarily light: «We do not do any more heavy ring of 30 grams», say the founders of Sybarite. The ring, which requires a processing of at least three months, is also realized in a version in diamonds. Another piece out of the ordinary is the ring that consists of a small, but realistic, miniature carousel, with the classic small horses inside. By the way, there is also a small reference to Italy: Sybarite means people from Sybaris, an ancient Greek city in southern Italy. The Sybarities have become legendary as seekers of pleasure and luxury, as well as kind of sensuality. All features you can found in the jewels of the Maison.













