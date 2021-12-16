ANELLI, vetrina — December 16, 2021 at 4:30 am

The fanciful luxury of Sybarite




Sybarite’s fanciful large mobile rings that surprised everyone in London ♦︎

What do two Ukrainian women architects in London? If you do not know Sybarite can not guess the answer. The brand can producing memorable jewels: it’s founded in 2012 by mother and daughter, Margarita and Alyona Prykhodko. As the kaleidoscope ring, fully functioning. Inside it has rubies, sapphires and emeralds, that move when you turn the ring. Or the Opium Ring, the first jewel created by the designer duo: it’s composed by 1500 rubies, about 13 carats, mounted on white gold.

Ciondolo in oro e diamanti. Premendo un pulsante nascosto, il ciondolo si apre e fa emergere Jack
Despite the size and number of stones is extraordinarily light: «We do not do any more heavy ring of 30 grams», say the founders of Sybarite. The ring, which requires a processing of at least three months, is also realized in a version in diamonds. Another piece out of the ordinary is the ring that consists of a small, but realistic, miniature carousel, with the classic small horses inside. By the way, there is also a small reference to Italy: Sybarite means people from Sybaris, an ancient Greek city in southern Italy. The Sybarities have become legendary as seekers of pleasure and luxury, as well as kind of sensuality. All features you can found in the jewels of the Maison.

Anello rotante in oro bianco, diamanti, zaffiri. È composto da due parti. L'anello centrale può essere staccato e indossato da solo
Anello caleidoscopio in oro e pietre preziose. All'interno le pietre compongono figure geometriche
Anello in oro con diamanti e rubini a forma di ballerina rotante
Anello scettro in oro bianco, diamanti, zaffiri e perla dei Mari del Sud
Anello rotante Merry Go Round a forma di giostra
Anello arcobaleno in oro giallo, diamanti, smeraldi, zaffiri multicolori
