Rosato charms on the theme of winter and Christmas.

Is it too early to think about Christmas? Winter 2026 is upon us, and we need to prepare early. This also applies to jewelry. Rosato, a Bros Manifatture brand, has been offering the Storie collection for years, which is regularly updated. Also for the new winter season: Rosato offers a series of charms to add to bracelets or necklaces inspired by winter and Christmas motifs. The charms are in natural silver or rose gold plating and feature miniature versions of objects such as classic après-ski boots, drops, and even snow gloves.



The Christmas-inspired ones, on the other hand, resemble the Christmas wreaths traditionally hung on the front door. The charms also use colored enamels, in this case the classic Christmas red, and cubic zirconia crystals to make the jewelry even more sparkling. The charms add to the collection’s extensive offering.

