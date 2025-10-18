Charm in argento dorato e smalto rosso
Charm in argento dorato e smalto rosso

Rosato with charms ready for winter

Rosato charms on the theme of winter and Christmas.

Is it too early to think about Christmas? Winter 2026 is upon us, and we need to prepare early. This also applies to jewelry. Rosato, a Bros Manifatture brand, has been offering the Storie collection for years, which is regularly updated. Also for the new winter season: Rosato offers a series of charms to add to bracelets or necklaces inspired by winter and Christmas motifs. The charms are in natural silver or rose gold plating and feature miniature versions of objects such as classic après-ski boots, drops, and even snow gloves.

Charm ghirlanda natalizia
Christmas wreath pendant

The Christmas-inspired ones, on the other hand, resemble the Christmas wreaths traditionally hung on the front door. The charms also use colored enamels, in this case the classic Christmas red, and cubic zirconia crystals to make the jewelry even more sparkling. The charms add to the collection’s extensive offering.
Goccia in argento dorato e cubic zirconia
Gold-plated silver and cubic zirconia drop

Guanto invernale in argento con smalto blu
Silver winter glove with blue enamel
Guanto invernale con smalto rosso
Gold-plated silver winter glove with red enamel

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Glowing Rose
Previous Story

The Glowing Rose for sale at Sotheby’s

Mini anello
Next Story

It’s time for mini jewelry

Latest from Showroom

Pandora per Halloween

Pandora for Halloween

Pandora jewelry inspired by Halloween and The Nightmare Before Christmas. In anticipation of Halloween, Pandora is