Orecchini in argento placcati oro cvon cubic zirconia
Orecchini in argento placcati oro cvon cubic zirconia

Floral jewelry from Rosato

Necklace, ring, earrings, and bracelet inspired by flowers from the Gaia collection.

Gaia, meaning cheerful and happy. The Gaia jewelry collection by Rosato, a brand of Bros Manifatture, interprets happiness with spring flowers. But that’s not all. Because the name Gaia is also associated with a myth. Gaia was the primordial deity of Greek mythology, a personification of the Earth, born immediately after Chaos. The ancient Greeks considered Gaia the ancestral mother of almost all divine lineages, including Uranus (the Sky), Pontus (the Sea), and the Titans, revered as a powerful Mother Earth and a force of nature.

Collana in argento con cubic zirconia
Silver necklace with cubic zirconia

More simply, the Gaia collection by Rosato includes necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets in natural or gold-plated silver, along with white cubic zirconia. The collection also includes colored ones, red or blue, that form spring flower petals. An awakening of nature that also evokes a desire to spend more time outdoors and wear something floral.
Anello con fiore della collezione Gaia
Flower ring from the Gaia collection

Collana in argento placcato oro
Gold-plated silver necklace
Bracciale morbido con fiore della collezione Gaia
Soft bracelet from the Gaia collection

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