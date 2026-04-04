Necklace, ring, earrings, and bracelet inspired by flowers from the Gaia collection.

Gaia, meaning cheerful and happy. The Gaia jewelry collection by Rosato, a brand of Bros Manifatture, interprets happiness with spring flowers. But that’s not all. Because the name Gaia is also associated with a myth. Gaia was the primordial deity of Greek mythology, a personification of the Earth, born immediately after Chaos. The ancient Greeks considered Gaia the ancestral mother of almost all divine lineages, including Uranus (the Sky), Pontus (the Sea), and the Titans, revered as a powerful Mother Earth and a force of nature.



More simply, the Gaia collection by Rosato includes necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets in natural or gold-plated silver, along with white cubic zirconia. The collection also includes colored ones, red or blue, that form spring flower petals. An awakening of nature that also evokes a desire to spend more time outdoors and wear something floral.

