Jade, opals, morganite. In addition, of course, to gold and diamonds: Roman & Xander is a Hong Kong jewelery company that looks back on three generations of craftsmen and traders. The name, however, reflects that of the two younger Roman and Xander, while Philip Choi is the owner and director of the Maison. Roman & Xander sells worldwide through online platforms such as 1stdibs.com and forms a bridge between East and West. Jade is one of the most used stones, both carved with shapes linked to the oriental tradition, and in simple spheres used for a bracelet or with a cabochon cut for a ring. Furthermore, when we say jade, we must remember that there are different varieties, including the one called imperial, particularly valuable, used by Roman & Xander.

Jade is not, however, the only gem used by the Chinese brand. The vast repertoire of jewels offered includes the classic rings with diamonds and sapphires alongside elaborate brooches or pendants. Or, jade is used in combination with other stones. A particularly elaborate necklace, for example, combines jade and semi-precious stones.