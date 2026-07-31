Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti

Roberto Coin’s Princess Diamonds

The Diamond Princess collection maintains the Maison’s signature style and focuses on precious stones.

In Roberto Coin’s fairytale universe, there has long been room for a princess theme, implying all women, preferably adorned with jewelry. Over the years, the Venetian brand has launched collections such as Princess Star, Princess Flower, and Venetian Princess. Now it’s the turn of Diamond Princess, featuring noble owners of jewelry featuring the most classic of precious stones. Plenty of diamonds, therefore, but also the Maison’s unmistakable style. The marquise-cut stones are arranged to allude to the quatrefoil geometries so dear to Roberto Coin.

Anello you and me in oro bianco e diamanti
You and Me ring in white gold and diamonds

Once again, the inspiration comes from the Gothic style of Venetian palaces, the quadrifore, or four-lobed windows, which in Venice are typical decorative elements of Venetian Gothic, formed by a four-lobed motif set within a circle. They are often found in the fretwork of loggias and above the ogives of mullioned windows. Furthermore, the outline of the jewels from the Diamond Princess collection is characterised by a soft row of diamonds, which adds further brilliant reflections, appreciated by all princesses.

Orecchini a bottone collezione Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess collection stud earrings
Anello della collezione Diamond Princess
Ring from the Diamond Princess collection

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