All about titanium jewelery

Do you want to buy a titanium jewel? First, you must read this guide to find out the benefits, price and features of titanium jewelry ♦ ︎

From some years it is increasingly used in high jewelry: titanium is a metal that has so many unique features. But what are the differences with gold and platinum? Is it worth buying a jewel made of titanium? How to Clean and Preserve a Titanium Jewel?

Features. Titanium is a lightweight metal with excellent resistance, three times more than steel, but is much lighter. It is silver-like shiny white when it is pure. Another interesting feature is that it does not cause irritation, allergies or discoloration of the skin: if you suffer from irritation when wearing jewelery, titanium can be the right solution. It is no coincidence that it is also well used for piercings. Titanium is used in jewelery because it does not break or bend (unless it is very thin). Another positive aspect: it do not spoils with sea water or chlorine of the pool, as well as water directed.

In jewelery. Titanium is used in jewelery, but its resistance makes it difficult to process. That’s why titanium jewelry is fairly rare: not all jewelers can blend it (it takes 1723 degrees Celsius, ie 3,135 degrees Fahrenheit, to blend this metal). Only in the late 1990s technology enabled the use of titanium in jewelry, initially, for simple rings and then for more complex pieces.

Titanium is also used to make gold more resistant: in some cases it is enough to add 1% to yellow metal to eliminate the softness of pure gold.

Titanium and colors. Another feature of titanium used in jewelery is that it can be colored. It can, in fact, be anodized to vary the thickness of the surface oxide layer, with a variety of vibrant colors. This process occurs through heating or electric shock: the metal releases its oxides and modifies its color according to the temperature and duration of the process. You can find anodized yellow, pink, red, purple, blue or black titanium.

Curiosity. Titanium was discovered in Cornwall in Great Britain by William Gregor in 1791, but the name was decided by Martin Heinrich Klaproth and refers to the titans of Greek mythology.

For who is recommended. Titanium jewelery can be a good solution for those who want to wear them even when they are caught with some manual activity, from kitchen to childcare, or to DIY. In addition, it is very unlikely that it causes allergies: another point in its favor.

The cost. Titanium is not an expensive metal: it is easily found in nature and even though it has a fairly complex workmanship, it does not have a high price. The cost of a jewel in titanium will then be determined by the type of shape, more or less complex, and hence the number of hours it takes to work. Obviously, another fundamental aspect is the value of stones that can be used in jewelery.

How to Clean Titanium. It is simply cleaned with water and, if necessary, a diluted drop of neutral liquid soap. Use a soft toothbrush. Titanium is a tough metal, but cleaning can ruin other materials with which jewel is made, like stones.