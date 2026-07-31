Brosway collezione Bloom
Brosway collezione Bloom

The Bloom Collection by Brosway

Petal-shaped jewelry in natural or gold-plated steel.

Flowers bloom even in the height of summer. Bloom is the Brosway collection inspired by blossoming, with its organic and luminous shapes evoking stylized petals bathed in light. The jewelry from the Bloom Brosway collection is crafted from hypoallergenic steel, available in both a natural, shiny finish and a gold-plated version. The Bros Manifatture brand uses hypoallergenic, hygienic, stain- and scratch-resistant, and easy-to-clean steel for its jewelry. Specifically, its chemical composition makes it hypoallergenic, resistant to the corrosive effects of sweat, dust, and humidity—the true enemies of jewelry, especially in summer.

Bracciale in acciaio dorato con cristallo
Gold-plated steel bracelet with crystal

Furthermore, the jewelry in this line uses crystals set into the metal to add a touch of sparkle. The Bloom collection consists of long chain necklaces with pendants, earrings, and bracelets; rings are not included.

Orecchini in acciaio dorato
Gold-plated steel earrings
Collana in acciaio con cristallo
Steel necklace with crystal
Orecchini della collezione Bloom
Earrings from the Bloom collection

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