Record diamond for Il Ponte Casa d’Aste




The positive moment for the jewelry market, in particular for auction sales, is confirmed by the event at the end of May organized by Il Ponte Casa d’Aste, a Milanese company that sold for 1.2 million euro of a 16.44-carat teardrop diamond that sets a new record for the jewelry department in the sector.

Rossella Novarini, direttrice de Il Ponte Casa d'Aste, durante la battitura del top dell'asta di Gioielli del 26 e 27 maggio 2022, il diamante a goccia di 16,44 carati venduto a 12 milioni di euro. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d'Aste
Rossella Novarini, direttrice de Il Ponte Casa d’Aste, durante la battitura del top dell’asta di Gioielli del 26 e 27 maggio 2022,
il diamante a goccia di 16,44 carati venduto a 12 milioni di euro. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste

Thanks to this important award, our international positioning is consolidated. Like the major majors, the department is now a point of reference also for the most important jewels that reach enviable figures, proving the continued trust on the part of the contributors in entrusting us with increasingly precious assets.
Luca Ghirondi, head of the Il Ponte Casa d’Aste jewelery department

Anello con diamante con taglio a goccia da 16,44 carati
Anello con diamante con taglio a goccia da 16,44 carati. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste

The sale ended with a total of 2.6 million, 176% revaluation of estimates and 84% of lots sold, with international participations online and by telephone, New York, London, Tel Aviv, Mumbai, Paris, Hong Kong are some of the main origins of bidders. The confirmation, according to the company, of a catalog proposal capable of capturing the attention of an increasingly global audience.
Spilla in oro bianco con diamanti di 10,87 e 10,95 carati
Spilla in oro bianco con diamanti di 10,87 e 10,95 carati. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste

In particular, among the lots awarded a brooch in white gold with two round brilliant-cut diamonds of 10.87 and 10.95 carats was sold for 237,500 euros, while two round brilliant-cut diamonds of 3.01 and 3 respectively, 31 carats were both sold for 50,000 euros. Among the top lots also the yellow gold ring with a cushion ruby ​​of 4.98 carats at 225,000 and the white gold earrings with two large natural salt water pearls for 62,500 euros.
Anello con rubino birmano da 4,98 carati e diamanti
Anello con rubino birmano da 4,98 carati e diamanti. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste

Orecchini in oro bianco con due grandi perle naturali d'acqua salata. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d'Aste
Orecchini in oro bianco con due grandi perle naturali d’acqua salata. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste







