The bright silver of Spadarella











When a jewel is copied, it is damage to the company that sells the originals, but it is also a sign of success. How it happened to the brand of Roberto Spadarella from Romagna, who managed to create a small empire of silver jewelry, with 23 direct sales points in Italy, as well as an efficient e-commerce service. A story born in 1983, with the opening of the first goldsmith’s shop in Riccione, a town on the Adriatic Sea.



In the 1990s, after learning the goldsmith’s secrets, Spadarella decided to conquer space in silver and stone jewelery, which has become the hallmark of the Maison. The company calls Le Roi Soleil – Spadarella Gioielli and in 2006 the founder received the award for best designer at the Ecat de Mode in Paris. A recognition that serves to make Spadarella also reach other European markets, such as Spain, Portugal, France, Greece, England, but also in America and the Middle East. The catalog of silver jewels is very vast and embraces different styles: from the Gothic-punk one, to the geometric, floral, animal … The prices are low: for a pair of earrings the maximum price is 100 euros, but in average is about half.















