Recarlo, heart diamonds for Valentine’s Day











The collection is called Anniversary Love. What better name could there be for the anniversary of love par excellence, that is, Valentine’s Day? Recarlo, Maison of Valenza specialized in jewelry (especially rings) in white gold and diamonds, the classics for engagement, wedding or for an important date, relaunches Anniversary Love, a collection that summarizes the whole style of the brand. Also in this case, white gold is the preferred metal, with the addition of diamonds with an unusual shape, that of a heart.



In fact, bracelets, rings, pendants and earrings all use diamonds with the cut that Cupid likes so much. There are spiral bracelets, composed of perfectly aligned diamond hearts, necklaces created with the same method and a pair of crossed earrings that are the exception: next to the heart-shaped diamonds there is a row of small brilliant-cut stones. Obviously, the classic solitaire is not missing, also with the diamond dedicated to February 14th.















