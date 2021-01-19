Vintage with surprises for Luise











Jewels, precious, ancient, but not only. In the vast catalog that the Luise family has collected in about a century of activity, there are also unusual jewels, such as those in carved bone or in ebony and even in lava stone. In fact, the company, which has reached its fourth generation, was bornin Naples, right under Vesuvius, the volcano that overlooks the city. Now it is based a few kilometers away, in the Tarì goldsmith center in Marcianise (Caserta). The antique jewelery includes a wide choice of high-quality pieces, which can be modified and customized on request.



In addition to vintage jewelry from brands such as Bulgari, Buccellati or Chimento, there is no shortage of specialties from the area, such as coral or cameos. More, alongside jewelery, Luise offers cufflinks and watches. The company’s catalog is online, but Luise also participates in specialized jewelry fairs around the world, such as Miami, Hong Kong, Las Vegas and New York.

















