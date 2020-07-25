Precious ceramics











Is it reliable to buy a ceramic jewel? Are ceramic jewels fragile? Here is the answer ♦

Durable, very resistant and incredibly light: the use of ceramic in jewelry is an unstoppable trend thanks to the technology that today allows to obtain a resistant material. Do not worry that it is fragile: the new ceramic used in jewelry is made of a kind of new steel that has nothing to do with the fragility of the flower pots or the dishes to contain the food (even if there are small producers who still use traditional ceramics: be careful). For those who are doubtful: this ceramic is made with titanium carbide, a compound similar to tungsten carbide, used in the aerospace industry, in the production of weapons and tools. And the most surprising aspect is that very little wear: in practice, the ceramic always looks new.



It is therefore not surprising that major brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Bulgari, Cartier and Gucci, de Grisogono, Solange Azagury-Partridge or Damiani and Demeglio have chosen it to give their creations, especially timeless icon jewels, an indestructible strength lightened by the beauty of the design. For example, in the B.Zero1 line by Bulgari, in the rings with the Gucci monogram, in the bands of the Cartier Trinity motif and in the Clous theme by Louis Vuitton. All timeless pieces also for their resistance.



And Wallace Chan, one of the greatest jewelers-artists, a couple of years ago developed an incredible indestructible porcelain and five times harder than steel, a material that allows him to create jewelry, but also sculptures, which could not be made with other elements. In short, a very different material from the ceramic used for jewelry in the Victorian era.



Positive aspects: tech ceramic jewels are not scratched, they are very resistant, they can be easily cleaned with water and a few drops of detergent on a damp cloth.

Negative aspects: they do not have the same value as gold and in case of sale they are less quoted. A ceramic ring cannot be reduced or enlarged.























