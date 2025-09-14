Designer Michela Trento, who created the 12PM brand, is launching a new story-driven collection with an original theme: the rebirth of existing jewelry. The idea is to rediscover family jewels and precious pieces, interpreting them through the 12PM aesthetic. This process isn’t intended to be a restoration or even a transformation, but rather a creative act, preserving objects tied to a history, in the memory of their recipients, while simultaneously rejuvenating precious objects to make them wearable today.



For this reason, 12PM offers a service designed for those who wish to preserve the emotional connection to their jewelry while also reimagining it with a more contemporary aesthetic. With this goal, the designer offers jewelry she creates from old family heirlooms and, above all, offers this service to those who wish to give their jewelry a new lease of life.

