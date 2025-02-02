Anello contrarié in argento sterling 925‰ con due spinelli rossi alle estremità
Anello contrarié in argento sterling 925‰ con due spinelli rossi alle estremità

Pianegonda with Tecum for Valentine’s Day

Nec sine te nec tecum vivere possum. Translation: I cannot live with you, nor without you. It is one of the most famous and beautiful phrases in Latin, attributed to Ovid, and usually referred to the torment of secret lovers, but which fits perfectly with February 14, the feast of lovers. In this phrase, the word tecum (with you) is defined by grammar as a personal and reflexive pronoun together with the complement of companionship. This small digression on the Latin language serves to introduce the Tecum collection by Pianegonda, which the brand is re-proposing for Valentine’s Day, the feast of lovers.

Anello a doppia fascia in argento sterling 925‰ con perla naturale centrale
Double band ring in 925‰ sterling silver with a central natural pearl

Tecum is a rather large collection, over 40 pieces, which uses the shape of large chains in many models. Silver is the basic material used by Pianegonda, but in this collection, alongside the classic silver in a shiny or opaque version, the metal is also presented in black rhodium, or with yellow gold plating, in some cases used on the same jewel: a novelty in the world of the Venetian brand.
Orecchini pendenti in argento sterling 925‰ e bronzo con finiture colori bronzo, oro rosa, design catena e chiusura classica a farfalla
Drop earrings in 925‰ sterling silver and bronze with bronze and rose gold finishes, chain design and classic butterfly closure

Orecchini a goccia in argento sterling 925‰ con perla naturale incastonata e chiusura classica a farfalla
Drop earrings in 925‰ sterling silver with a natural pearl set in it and a classic butterfly closure
Collana a catena corta in argento sterling 925‰ e bronzo con finiture in oro rosa e bronzo e chiusura a moschettone
Short chain necklace in 925‰ sterling silver and bronze with rose gold and bronze finishes and lobster clasp closure
Bracciale rigido in argento sterling 925‰ a doppio giro aperto nella parte superiore
Rigid bracelet in 925‰ sterling silver with a double turn open at the top

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Collezione Cherry Bloom indo ssata
Previous Story

Cherry Bloom in Opificium for Annamaria Cammilli

Orecchini di Messika in oro rosa e diamanti
Next Story

Why choose hoop earrings

Latest from Argento