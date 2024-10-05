The Bolaffi autumn jewelry auction ended with a total realization of over 1.9 million euros (including fees). At the center of the sale was an important necklace composed of 67 pearls and a clasp with two diamonds, which rose to 122 thousand euros from a base of 35 thousand. Also on the podium of the top lots were pendant earrings, also in natural pearls and diamonds, sold for 67,500 euros and a ring with a 3.40-carat Burmese ruby ​​with no signs of heating, surrounded by diamonds, sold for 57,500 euros.



The auction, attended by over 400 customers, offered over 680 lots and was conducted in person and online. The sale included jewelry from the most renowned brands, colored stones and pearls. The participation of collectors in the auction room, by telephone and online, through the Aste Bolaffi platform, has favoured numerous significant sales, such as those of an elegant Lacloche-Paris diamond bracelet from the 1920s (45 thousand euros) and a Cartier diamond watch and brooch from the 1930s (270, 20 thousand and 24 thousand euros), just to name a few.

