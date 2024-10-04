The founder passed away a few months ago, but not without meeting someone who continues her creative work: Marina Bulgari, with her brand Marina B, is still alive in the style of her Maison. Guy Bedarida, who took over the brand a few years ago, has chosen to continue in the footsteps of the designer who in the Seventies had chosen to follow a path independent of that of the jewelry company of her family of origin, today under the banner of LVMH. Marina B, on the other hand, continues her journey in full autonomy, with the proposal of new jewelry made from designs (many) that are part of the Maison’s archive.

However, it is not just a question of re-proposing jewelry with a vintage design, but also of creating new pieces, always respecting the original style. Among the jewelry that use the classic tubogas motif and the triangular-cut gems, introduced in her time by Marina B, there are also modular jewelry. Like the heart-shaped pendant in rose gold, diamonds and tourmaline, which can be combined with an onyx frame or disassembled and worn only in the central part.

Even a necklace composed of pink opal beads can be disassembled to use only two clips to be worn individually that feature cabochon rubellite, diamonds and pink sapphires. A geometric motif that is found in the pendant necklace composed of ruby ​​beads, emeralds, mother-of-pearl, natural zirconia and onyx.