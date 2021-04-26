The imperial jewels by Vivienne Westwood











Pearl jewels are one of the main trends of 2021. A great return, like that of Vivienne Westwood, who at 80 returned to occupy the pages dedicated to fashion. And her pearl necklaces have become a Google certified trend. One of the most frequent searches on the search engine, regarding jewels, is related to the pearl necklaces signed Vivienne Westwood. And on TikTok the British designer experienced a second youth. In short, in addition to dresses, Vivienne Westwood’s pearl necklaces are popular. And not only that: even the rings are among the most clicked jewels of the London Maison.



It must also be added that the prices are absolutely compatible even for the wallets of the youngest. Cubic zirconia and pearls Swarovski, metal and crystals. A distinctive stylistic element is the use of the Orb emblem, a symbol of royal power. It consists of a sphere surmounted by a cross. It symbolizes the cosmos, the universe as a harmonious whole, which originates with the ancient Romans, who associated with Jupiter and, therefore, with the emperor as his earthly representative. And, after all, Vivienne Westwood is a queen of fashion.