It is the year of the Baroque and Yoko London’s fine jewelry also embraces this style that arose in Italy between the late 16th and early 17th centuries, and from Italy spread throughout Europe in the world of art, literature, music, and many other fields. Perhaps not everyone knows that the term Baroque comes from the French baroque, which follows the Portuguese barroco and the Spanish barrueco, which designate the irregularly shaped pearl.
The Baroque collection by Yoko London is a tribute to the captivating beauty and natural charm of these pearls. Each piece in this collection features baroque pearl colors ranging from delicate blue to warm gold, perfectly cradled by diamond-studded designs, which trace the individual shape of each pearl used. These pieces are completely one of a kind, with each setting created around the unique shape of each individual pearl. With their timeless charm and allure, pieces from the Baroque collection symbolize refinement and grace, inviting you to explore the enchanting wonders of the sea with every wear.
Yoko London Baroque
It is the year of the Baroque and Yoko London’s fine jewelry also embraces this style that arose in Italy between the late 16th and early 17th centuries, and from Italy spread throughout Europe in the world of art, literature, music, and many other fields. Perhaps not everyone knows that the term Baroque comes from the French baroque, which follows the Portuguese barroco and the Spanish barrueco, which designate the irregularly shaped pearl.
Latest from alta gioielleria
Karen Suen Fine Jewelery is a brand launched in 2007, which immediately found approval for the
Almost ten years after the death of Alexandre Reza, the great Parisian jewelry house, which in
Cartier high jewelry chooses the path of metaphor, which is obtained when we replace a term
The story of one of the most emblazoned fine jewelry houses in America: Bayco ♦ Forty
Whoever owns pieces of high jewelry, such as those made by Van Cleef & Arpels, has