Stanoppi’s Stones

In Italy there are not only Vicenza, Valenza, Arezzo, Naples: jewelers with a story behind it are a bit ‘everywhere, as Stanoppi, which is located in Ferno, a town in the province of Varese, but with production in Milan. Founded in 1948 as a family business, with time has evolved and now offers a variety of earrings, rings, necklaces and jewelry sets. The mind is creative and entrepreneurial is Gisella Stanoppi, who has in the drawer diploma IGI, Italian Gemological Institute. The company produces jewelry to mostly to exports, particularly in the Middle East, so that has an office at the airport of Malpensa (Milan).



Nothing prevents, however, to look at her jewelry made with colored stones and precious and semi-precious stones, diamonds and pearls, because its collections are marketed also in Italy. In the pictures you can see some examples of his work, such as gold rings with diamonds, emerald and sapphire blue, or necklace with rose gold with sapphires and diamonds. Giulia Netrese















