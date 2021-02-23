ANELLI, vetrina — February 23, 2021 at 4:30 am

Stanoppi’s Stones


x



In Italy there are not only Vicenza, Valenza, Arezzo, Naples: jewelers with a story behind it are a bit ‘everywhere, as Stanoppi, which is located in Ferno, a town in the province of Varese, but with production in Milan. Founded in 1948 as a family business, with time has evolved and now offers a variety of earrings, rings, necklaces and jewelry sets. The mind is creative and entrepreneurial is Gisella Stanoppi, who has in the drawer diploma IGI, Italian Gemological Institute. The company produces jewelry to mostly to exports, particularly in the Middle East, so that has an office at the airport of Malpensa (Milan).

Orecchini in oro rosa 18 carati con ametista, peridoto e quarzo lemon
Orecchini in oro rosa 18 carati con ametista, peridoto e quarzo lemon

Nothing prevents, however, to look at her jewelry made with colored stones and precious and semi-precious stones, diamonds and pearls, because its collections are marketed also in Italy. In the pictures you can see some examples of his work, such as gold rings with diamonds, emerald and sapphire blue, or necklace with rose gold with sapphires and diamonds. Giulia Netrese

Anello in oro bianco 18 carati, con topazio azzurro e peridoto
Anello in oro bianco 18 carati, con topazio azzurro e peridoto
Anello in oro bianco e rosa 18 carati, con tanzanite, tormalina rosa e diamanti bianchi
Anello in oro bianco e rosa 18 carati, con tanzanite, tormalina rosa e diamanti bianchi
Anello in oro rosa 18 carati con ametista verde e diamante bianco
Anello in oro rosa 18 carati con ametista verde e diamante bianco
Anello in oro rosa 18 carati
Anello in oro rosa 18 carati
Catena in oro bianco 18 carati con iolite e diamanti bianchi
Catena in oro bianco 18 carati con iolite e diamanti bianchi

Orecchini in oro bianco 18 carati con diamanti bianchi
Orecchini in oro bianco 18 carati con diamanti bianchi







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *