









Chevalier-type rings were worn in the past by nobles (often illiterate) who used the jewel to engrave the coat of arms of their family on the sealing wax that sealed the correspondence. Over time they have become simple ornaments and from a typically masculine jewel they are now also worn by women. These rings, not improperly called a signet, are characterized by a larger surface, which houses an engraving, or a stone. The Spanish brand PdPaola proposes this type of ring in a version that, in a certain sense, is a return to the origin.



The rings, in fact, can be personalized by engraving a letter in the metal, and thus become a full-fledged signet, even if they will hardly be used to seal diplomatic letters. Alternatively, of course, the surface of the ring can remain unchanged. The Lace ring has a white surface framed by an oval and is made of 18K gold plated silver. Octet, on the other hand, has eight sides and always uses the same materials, silver plated.