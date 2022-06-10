









What do you imagine can be found in the Garden of Eden? Apples with a terrible sin included? Fortunately no. Today in the Garden of Eden you can find the new Bulgari high jewelery pieces. The collection of the Italian Maison, which is part of the French group LVMH, includes jewels that, each, required hundreds of hours of work, in some cases thousands. An Eden for those who wear them, a job that requires Job’s patience for those who make them. The most disturbing piece is a fine jewelery watch that required 4,400 hours of work by five craftsmen. And if the collection is called Garden of Eden there is a reason for this high jewelery bracelet with a timepiece included, reminiscent of a flowery meadow with two butterflies and rich foliage that hide the watch case in the shape of a Snake, the symbol of the house.



The jewel includes 6,500 stones, for a total of 223 carats. Paraiba tourmaline cabochons, emeralds, diamonds, garnets, pink tourmalines, opals, rubies, multicolored sapphires. According to the company, it is the most difficult piece it has ever made. In case you like to have a large bank account, resign yourself: it has already been purchased by a customer. However, it will be presented at the Grand Prix de la Haute Horlogerie in Geneva (the Oscars of watchmaking). However, others will be made, but with different colors and combinations.But the Garden of Eden collection is made up of about 140 unique pieces, 30 of which are dedicated with emeralds in the center, such as the Emerald Glory choker: this is also a super elaborate jewel (3,000 hours of work) that can also be worn as a necklace or diadem. It has 11 Colombian emeralds cut in the shape of a pear, surrounded by over 220 carats of diamonds. Exceptional jewels are many. Among these, the Ocean Treasure necklace that takes the shape of the snake, which with its mouth hooks a large drop-cut Sri Lankan blue sapphire of over 60 carats.