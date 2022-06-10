alta gioielleria, vetrina — June 10, 2022 at 5:00 am

Bulgari in the Garden of Eden




What do you imagine can be found in the Garden of Eden? Apples with a terrible sin included? Fortunately no. Today in the Garden of Eden you can find the new Bulgari high jewelery pieces. The collection of the Italian Maison, which is part of the French group LVMH, includes jewels that, each, required hundreds of hours of work, in some cases thousands. An Eden for those who wear them, a job that requires Job’s patience for those who make them. The most disturbing piece is a fine jewelery watch that required 4,400 hours of work by five craftsmen. And if the collection is called Garden of Eden there is a reason for this high jewelery bracelet with a timepiece included, reminiscent of a flowery meadow with two butterflies and rich foliage that hide the watch case in the shape of a Snake, the symbol of the house.

Orologio-bracciale di alta gioielleria Bulgari: comprende 6.500 pietre, per un totale di 223 carati
Orologio-bracciale di alta gioielleria Bulgari: comprende 6.500 pietre, per un totale di 223 carati

The jewel includes 6,500 stones, for a total of 223 carats. Paraiba tourmaline cabochons, emeralds, diamonds, garnets, pink tourmalines, opals, rubies, multicolored sapphires. According to the company, it is the most difficult piece it has ever made. In case you like to have a large bank account, resign yourself: it has already been purchased by a customer. However, it will be presented at the Grand Prix de la Haute Horlogerie in Geneva (the Oscars of watchmaking). However, others will be made, but with different colors and combinations.
Collier Emerald Glory con diamanti e 11 smeraldi colombiani tagliati a forma di pera: può essere indossato come collana o diadema
Collier Emerald Glory con diamanti e 11 smeraldi colombiani tagliati a forma di pera: può essere indossato come collana o diadema

But the Garden of Eden collection is made up of about 140 unique pieces, 30 of which are dedicated with emeralds in the center, such as the Emerald Glory choker: this is also a super elaborate jewel (3,000 hours of work) that can also be worn as a necklace or diadem. It has 11 Colombian emeralds cut in the shape of a pear, surrounded by over 220 carats of diamonds. Exceptional jewels are many. Among these, the Ocean Treasure necklace that takes the shape of the snake, which with its mouth hooks a large drop-cut Sri Lankan blue sapphire of over 60 carats.
Collier Emerald Venus, con pietra centrale di 19,30 carati
Collier Emerald Venus, con pietra centrale di 19,30 carati

Collana Eden Enchantment, ispirata agli anni Trenta, ha richiesto 1300 ore di lavoro
Collana Eden Enchantment, ispirata agli anni Trenta, ha richiesto 1300 ore di lavoro
Collana Mediterranean -Reverie, con zaffiro blu taglio cuscino da 107,15 carati dello Sri Lanka
Collana Mediterranean -Reverie, con zaffiro blu taglio cuscino da 107,15 carati dello Sri Lanka

Collana Serpenti Ocean Treasure, con zaffiro a goccia da 61,30 carati dello Sri Lanka
Collana Serpenti Ocean Treasure, con zaffiro a goccia da 61,30 carati dello Sri Lanka







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *