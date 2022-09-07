









Born in Barcelona, ​​she grows up in Madrid. PdPaola, an accessible jewelery brand founded by the brothers Paola and Humbert Sasplugas in 2014, opens a new flagship store in the Spanish capital, in calle Claudio Coello 44, in the Salamanca district, one of the city’s luxury shopping areas. The store has a geometric stone-effect counter in the center, which contrasts with a glossy yellow floor and a palette of warm tones. The store is divided on two floors with different areas, dedicated to jewelry, but also a nail salon.



The brand is constantly growing: last year it reached revenues of almost 30 million euros. PdPaola is available in approximately 2,000 stores in over ten international markets through its wholesale system. With the growth of the brand, its staff has also expanded (30% more than in 2020) with over 80 employees, 74% of whom are women. The company expects to close 2022 with a turnover of 52 million euros and will continue to focus on its international expansion with the opening of new stores and flagship stores.











