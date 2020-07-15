The golden pearls of Jewelmer











If you like golden pearls, with that warm shade that only the South Seas can offer, you must get to know Jewelmer. The brand was born over 40 years ago in the Philippines, where the cultivation of these special pearls takes place on the initiative of Jacques Branellec and Manuel Cojuangco. The specialization in golden pearls has been successful and the brand has made itself known all over the world, from Japan to Kazakhstan, from the United Arab Emirates to Colombia. Last year Jewelmer opened a single-brand store on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach in Florida, United States.



The brand offers jewels made with pearls grown on their farms, located in a protected marine area and employ eco-conscious processes, such as the use of solar energy and the implementation of waste recycling. An attention to the environment that won the Initiative of the Year award of the year at the Jewelery News Asia Awards in Hong Kong in September 2018. But apart from the concept of sustainability, the Asian Maison counts on the interest aroused by its jewels, gilded like the Eastern sun.

















