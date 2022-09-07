









Not just new collections, unique pieces and gems. Vicenzaoro (9-11 September) is much more. For example, it is also technology with the fourth edition of Startup & Carats. This is the project organized by Agenzia Ice (government body for exports) together with Italian Exhibition Group (company that organizes Vicenzaoro). The idea is to find start-ups with original solutions for the jewelry sector. Startup & Carats takes place in parallel with Vicenzaoro September and presents in pavilion 6 companies active in the prototyping and production of jewelery, diagnostics of precious stones, analysis of the visit data at the exhibition stand, management of the point of sale in the web environment, market entry, fund raising.



In all, there are eight young companies, selected as part of the project to support the development of the goldsmith industry. For example, Rem Jewel deals with digital images, while Diatech Pro offers a diamond scanner that distinguishes between natural, fake and lab grown thanks to artificial intelligence. G-move, on the other hand, is a company active in business intelligence, which analyzes the flow of visitors to an exhibition stand (but safeguarding privacy). Gioielleria Italiana, Officina Orafa have at the center the tools necessary for the jeweler to create a line under their own brand, while Retail Hub proposes itself as an aggregator and accelerator for start-ups with business advisor paths. Services dedicated to the gold and jewelery sector to obtain public grants is the goal of Fortitudo Diamonds. Finally, Art & Soft aims to implement tailored sales and the shopping experience.

