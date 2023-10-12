High jewelery signed Palmiero, an explorer in the world of precious design. To which are added equally valuable watches ♦ ︎

It seems that the surname Palmiero has an ancient origin. He designated Christian pilgrims who had gone to Palestine in the Middle Ages, a land of palm trees. Palmiero became the name of a palm bearer. Perhaps the origins of family names are of little importance, but in the case of Carlo Palmiero, founder of the Palmiero Jewelery Design brand, there is some connection. In fact, 30 years ago, Carlo Palmiero went on a pilgrimage on a difficult journey, that of high jewelery. But without limiting himself to a courtesy visit: in Valenza, in the company that bears his name, he infused the taste of discovery, of adventure. As a true courageous pilgrim in search of the sacred Grail of design.



The jewels of Palmiero, thanks to the drive towards the discovery of new horizons, are exceptional pieces, as evidenced by the latest creations of the Maison. For example,Dancing Soul Collection, a necklace with a flexible core recorded in white gold with diamonds and rubies. Or Melting Colors, earrings in white diamonds and degradé pink sapphires on white gold, earrings in white, colored diamonds and semiprecious stones on white gold: wearing the jewel the parts move alternately. Or the Rise of Sun collection, where the sun’s rays are interpreted by folds of the gold surface, illuminated by cascades of diamonds.