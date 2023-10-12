New collection of rings for Rubinia, a Milanese brand known for Filodellavita rings. The new collection is called Letters, also made with a weave of rose gold or silver threads, 13 to be precise, which this time are combined with letters of the alphabet in 18k gold and diamonds. The idea is always to give a ring with the initial letter of the name or perhaps to buy it directly for yourself. The rose gold is 9 karat, while the letters of the alphabet are made of 18 karat white gold with small diamonds lined up.



The silver rings, however, have the letter made of rose gold, with the addition of diamonds. All letters of the alphabet are available. The prices are obviously different for the two models: 1590 euros for the rose gold ring and 690 for the one in silver and diamonds.Rubinia is a family-run jewelry brand by designer Roberto Ricci, with his daughter Francesca Ricci taking care of marketing and communications. The production is made in Italy, with an internal laboratory that coordinates three historic artisan companies from Milan and Pesaro.