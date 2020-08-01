Oroarezzo, the winners of Premier digital version











It is the year of digital fairs, given that almost all those scheduled have been suspended due to covid-19. But it is also the year of digital prizes, such as Premiere, a competition usually combined with Oroarezzo which is precisely one of the events that have surrendered to the pandemic. Premiere, which the organizing company Italian Exhibition Group has launched in an entirely digital capacity, has therefore decreed live on Instagram the winners among the 63 companies competing from all the main production districts of Made in Italy.



Here, then, are the winners of the 30th edition of Premiere. For the Fashion category, Annaratone, Daniela Coaro, Del Pia, Govoni Fabio, Italian Fashion. For the Entertainment category, Alessi Domenico, Golden Clef International, Lusi, Orolò, Oxygene. For the Press category: Chimera Gold, Eclat, Falcinelli Italy, Femar, Fratelli Bovo. Special digital prize: New Jewels. Special mention to the historic companies of Arezzo in Unoaerre, Graziella Group, Giordini.

















