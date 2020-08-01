news — August 1, 2020 at 4:00 am

Oroarezzo, the winners of Premier digital version




It is the year of digital fairs, given that almost all those scheduled have been suspended due to covid-19. But it is also the year of digital prizes, such as Premiere, a competition usually combined with Oroarezzo which is precisely one of the events that have surrendered to the pandemic. Premiere, which the organizing company Italian Exhibition Group has launched in an entirely digital capacity, has therefore decreed live on Instagram the winners among the 63 companies competing from all the main production districts of Made in Italy.

Parure di Annaratone
Parure di Annaratone

Here, then, are the winners of the 30th edition of Premiere. For the Fashion category, Annaratone, Daniela Coaro, Del Pia, Govoni Fabio, Italian Fashion. For the Entertainment category, Alessi Domenico, Golden Clef International, Lusi, Orolò, Oxygene. For the Press category: Chimera Gold, Eclat, Falcinelli Italy, Femar, Fratelli Bovo. Special digital prize: New Jewels. Special mention to the historic companies of Arezzo in Unoaerre, Graziella Group, Giordini.
Bracciale di Chimera
Bracciale di Chimera

Anello di Daniela Coaro
Anello di Daniela Coaro
Eclat, premio Stampa
Eclat, premio Stampa
Pendente di Falcinelli
Pendente di Falcinelli
Bracciale di Femar
Bracciale di Femar
Set di Govoni Gioielli
Set di Govoni Gioielli
Italian Fashion, Premio Moda
Italian Fashion, Premio Moda
Orolò, Premio Spettacolo
Orolò, Premio Spettacolo

Orecchini di Oxigene
Orecchini di Oxigene







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *