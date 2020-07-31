Challenge between diamonds at Christie’s auction











What is the price of a 115.8 carat diamond? If you are interested, you can refer to the evaluation obtained at the first post covid auction of Christie’s which took place in New York. The VVS1 quality diamond, color F, 115.8 carat pear-shaped, suspended as a pendant on a diamond necklace, was sold for $ 6.29 million, reaching the experts’ estimate. The maxi diamond was the most prized piece of the Magnificent Jewels auction held at Rockefeller Center, which totaled $ 28.1 million for 87% of lots sold by value.



It is always interesting to note the changes in interest (and price) on diamonds. If the 115.8 carat stone was bought for 6.29 million, an intense blue diamond of only 7.16 carats mounted on platinum was sold for $ 3.85 million: about 50% of the colorless one despite its size is only 7.5% compared to the larger one. In contrast, a 7.65-carat VS2-classed fancy purplish pink, pear cut, diamond mounted on a platinum and 18-carat rose gold ring was sold for $ 819,000, less then others, however above estimate.



Great success for four rectangular Colombian emeralds from 90 to 154 carats. The gems were sold for $ 519,000, tripling his estimate of $ 150,000. To note the appreciation obtained from vintage pieces, as for a pair of gold earrings by Man Ray, which has almost multiplied for ten the value of the estimate, a coral, onyx and diamond bracelet from Bulgari, a bracelet of rubies, emeralds, sapphires and diamonds, by Van Cleef & Arpels and the six jewels of the artist-jeweler, Jar, all assigned with values ​​higher than estimated. Federico Graglia

















