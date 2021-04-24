COLLANE, Orecchini, vetrina — April 24, 2021 at 4:20 am

Freywille’s artistic almonds




The jewels by Freywille are inspired by the world of art: for over 30 years Friedrich Wille and the creative director, Simone Grünberger-Wille (they are married) have been offering jewels inspired by the work of great painters of the past. A passion and a mission that takes shape in an unmistakable style, created in 1980 and which is still characteristic for today’s brand. Enamels of different colors make up small surfaces that recall the paintings of famous artists. As in the new Almond collection, which includes earrings and pendants for necklaces.

Orecchini omaggio a Gustav Klimt
Orecchini omaggio a Gustav Klimt

Again the central motif is made in fired enamel and applied to the almond-shaped pendants, which are covered with a 24-karat gold plating. The compositions are inspired by painters such as Claude Monet and Gustav Klimt and, in this case the design features an additional element of the Freywille spirit: a pair of sphinx wings, which are applied on the top of the jewel.
Pendente omaggio a Claude Monet
Pendente omaggio a Claude Monet

Pendente omaggio a Gustav Klimt
Pendente omaggio a Gustav Klimt
Orecchini placcati oro e smalto
Orecchini placcati oro e smalto

Orecchini omaggio a Claude Monet
Orecchini omaggio a Claude Monet







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *