Freywille’s artistic almonds











The jewels by Freywille are inspired by the world of art: for over 30 years Friedrich Wille and the creative director, Simone Grünberger-Wille (they are married) have been offering jewels inspired by the work of great painters of the past. A passion and a mission that takes shape in an unmistakable style, created in 1980 and which is still characteristic for today’s brand. Enamels of different colors make up small surfaces that recall the paintings of famous artists. As in the new Almond collection, which includes earrings and pendants for necklaces.



Again the central motif is made in fired enamel and applied to the almond-shaped pendants, which are covered with a 24-karat gold plating. The compositions are inspired by painters such as Claude Monet and Gustav Klimt and, in this case the design features an additional element of the Freywille spirit: a pair of sphinx wings, which are applied on the top of the jewel.