Gimor, spirit of Milan

Sixties, seventies, eighties: those decades are back to get liking, especially in fashion. But also in the jewelry. Keeping that spirit, the years in which Italian design is affirmed, is one of the characteristics of Gimor, a brand born in Milan in the Sixties on the initiative of Giuseppe Moruzzi. The jeweler has infused that style which, even today, is considered a reference point for an entire category of designers.



Naturally, over the years Gimor has reworked the way of making jewelry, adapting it to our times. But looking at the jewels of the Milanese brand is easy to recognize the starting DNA. And more, from a topographical point of view, is right near Piazza Duomo, the heart of the Italian capital city of fashion and design, but also of luxury. Appreciated for its modern but sober style, just like that of the Lombard city, Gimor also had the idea of ​​looking abroad, where he found appreciation for his collections like Lanternina, where geometric lines and a certain irony they are accompanying. This is also a sign of Milanese style. Lavinia Andorno













