Ondyn’s aquatic philosophy











Ondyn, the creature of New Yorker Tara Maria Famiglietti, has distant origins. Tara’s father created bespoke suits and shoes for Eric Clapton, Mick Jagger, John Lennon and Jimmy Hendrix. Her mother and aunt owned the Boutique Menage at Trois on Madison Avenue, New York, and designed dresses for Diana Ross, Bianca Jagger, Barbara Streisand and Diane von Furstenberg. She, the founder of Ondyn, started making jewelry at the age of twenty. Her contemporary jewelry Maison uses diamonds and 14 or 18 carat gold, accompanied by diamonds set to form long threads that are used for necklaces, rings or earrings.



Tara graduated with a degree in jewelry design from New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology, she has collaborated with some of the big names in the fashion industry to create pieces that have been sold in exclusive boutiques and department stores around the world. Alongside her jewels, she also cultivates another passion: the sea. For a while, the designer lived on a sailboat, traveling across the French Riviera, the Amalfi Coast, the Balearic Islands, the African Coast and the Caribbean. And it is no coincidence that her brand is called Ondyn (a name that resembles the Italian word onda, wave). And, after all, New York is also a seaside city.