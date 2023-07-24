Phillips House from a cork to luxury

Phillips House, a jewelry brand born from the cork of a wine bottle. Phillips House, based in Miami, Florida, has a rather unusual history. The genesis would begin with founder Lisa Phillips’ first date at 17 with her future husband, Robert Frankel. An occasion bathed by Lisa from a 1955 Château Léoville Poyferré. A fine wine which, due to its pleasant taste, or for the pleasant company, induced Lisa Phillips Frankel to keep the bottle cap. Then transformed into a pendant to which she added an 18-karat gold element, and tied to a leather lace. The first signs of the passion for jewelry, then continued in the following years in an unstructured way, even if Lisa Phillips has a background in financial studies at Boston University, where she was born.



Years later, in 2009, her passion was transformed into a profession. Phillips House was born with the addition of daughter Danielle Frankel Nemiroff, designer of the Maison with a passion for dance and fashion, as well as the administrative contribution of her son and husband. Now the brand is a point of reference for the Miami area. 18 or 14 carat gold and diamonds are the basic elements of Phillips House jewels, often with an original design, without being bizarre.