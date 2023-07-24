Collana in oro giallo 14 carati e pavé di diamanti
Collana in oro giallo 14 carati e pavé di diamanti

Phillips House from a cork to luxury

Phillips House, a jewelry brand born from the cork of a wine bottle. Phillips House, based in Miami, Florida, has a rather unusual history. The genesis would begin with founder Lisa Phillips’ first date at 17 with her future husband, Robert Frankel. An occasion bathed by Lisa from a 1955 Château Léoville Poyferré. A fine wine which, due to its pleasant taste, or for the pleasant company, induced Lisa Phillips Frankel to keep the bottle cap. Then transformed into a pendant to which she added an 18-karat gold element, and tied to a leather lace. The first signs of the passion for jewelry, then continued in the following years in an unstructured way, even if Lisa Phillips has a background in financial studies at Boston University, where she was born.

Anello in oro giallo 18 carati con diamante a pera
Pear shaped diamond ring in 18k yellow gold

Years later, in 2009, her passion was transformed into a profession. Phillips House was born with the addition of daughter Danielle Frankel Nemiroff, designer of the Maison with a passion for dance and fashion, as well as the administrative contribution of her son and husband. Now the brand is a point of reference for the Miami area. 18 or 14 carat gold and diamonds are the basic elements of Phillips House jewels, often with an original design, without being bizarre.

Collana in oro 14 carati e pavé di diamanti
Necklace in 14 carat gold and pavé diamonds
Collana in oro giallo 18 carati e diamante a cuore
Necklace in 18 carat yellow gold and heart cut diamond
Anello in oro giallo 18 carati, platino e sei diamanti ovali
Ring in 18K yellow gold, platinum and six oval diamonds

Oro giallo 18 carati e platino 10 diamanti a pera
Earrings in 18K yellow gold, platinum and diamonds

Danielle Frankel Nemiroff
Danielle Frankel Nemiroff

Bracciale a tripla fila in oro 18 carati, diamanti e malachite
