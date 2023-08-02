Tiffany Lock rings
Tiffany Lock rings

New Tiffany Lock jewelry

New jewels from the Tiffany Lock collection arrive. It is a series of pendants, rings, earrings and bracelets in different colors. To relaunch the Tiffany collection, it involved the House Ambassadors: Rosé, singer of the Korean group BlackPink, Jimin of Bts, the singer Nancy Ajram and the actress Florence Pugh, in her first campaign as the new Tiffany & Co Ambassador.

Tiffany Lock, bracciali
Tiffany Lock, bangle

We are thrilled to introduce the newest expression of the Tiffany Lock collection. Our House Ambassadors wear the new designs in a campaign that is anchored in the idea of love, a central element of our brand’s DNA since its foundation in 1837.
Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President, Product and Communication, Tiffany & Co

Alexandre Arnault
Alexandre Arnault

Inspired by a padlock of the Maison present in the archive of 1883, for over a century, Tiffany Lock jewels represent one of the designs designed to conquer above all a young audience. Now the collection introduces different colors for earrings, pendants, rings and a bracelet in gold and diamonds. The jewels are available in white, yellow and pink gold, also with pavé diamonds. Furthermore, the Maison will present a new Lock bracelet in white gold, half with pavé diamonds and half with baguette diamonds.

Tiffany Lock necklaces
Tiffany Lock necklaces
Rosé
Rosé
Nancy Ajram
Nancy Ajram
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh
Jimin
Jimin

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

18K White Gold Botanica Emerald & Diamond Floral Burst Cluster Ring
Previous Story

The bright Hueb

Latest from Showroom

18K White Gold Botanica Emerald & Diamond Floral Burst Cluster Ring

The bright Hueb

From the center of Brazil, the Hueb brand has conquered the United States and the Middle