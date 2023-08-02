New Tiffany Lock jewelry

New jewels from the Tiffany Lock collection arrive. It is a series of pendants, rings, earrings and bracelets in different colors. To relaunch the Tiffany collection, it involved the House Ambassadors: Rosé, singer of the Korean group BlackPink, Jimin of Bts, the singer Nancy Ajram and the actress Florence Pugh, in her first campaign as the new Tiffany & Co Ambassador.



We are thrilled to introduce the newest expression of the Tiffany Lock collection. Our House Ambassadors wear the new designs in a campaign that is anchored in the idea of love, a central element of our brand’s DNA since its foundation in 1837.

Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President, Product and Communication, Tiffany & Co



Inspired by a padlock of the Maison present in the archive of 1883, for over a century, Tiffany Lock jewels represent one of the designs designed to conquer above all a young audience. Now the collection introduces different colors for earrings, pendants, rings and a bracelet in gold and diamonds. The jewels are available in white, yellow and pink gold, also with pavé diamonds. Furthermore, the Maison will present a new Lock bracelet in white gold, half with pavé diamonds and half with baguette diamonds.