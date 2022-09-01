









Morellato returns to shop in France. After conquering the French chain Cleor three years ago, he has now gone shopping with the Pierre Roux jewelers, a brand born in 1988 on the French Riviera, where it has seven stores in different shopping centers, between Antibes and Nice. The operation is part of the internationalization strategy undertaken by Morellato, which in addition to the brand of the same name is present on the market with brands such as Bluespirit, La Petite Story, Live Diamond as well as others under concession, such as Maserati, Philip Watch, Sector and the most recent Chiara Ferragni. With the transaction that has just ended, Morellato rises to over 260 direct sales points in Italy and 150 in France.



The transaction confirms the group’s desire to develop its presence in the French market. Representing the tradition of Italian jewelery and watchmaking in the world is a source of great pride for us and is what we intend to continue to do through the role of aggregator not only in Europe but also in Asia and the Middle East.

Massimo Carraro

Morellato recorded consolidated turnover of 310 million euros in 2021, with double-digit growth (+ 49%) also thanks to the expansion policy. Ebitda (gross margin) was 87.3 million euros, equal to an excellent 28% of turnover, with an increase of almost 68%. Last June Morellato also presented the first Sustainability Report, which serves to describe, in a transparent and detailed way, the results achieved in the economic, social and environmental fields and to show the Group’s commitment to sustainable development.