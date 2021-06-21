









From blogger to worldwide influencer and businesswoman. From a company that manufactures straps to an international group in accessible jewelery and watchmaking: Chiara Ferragni and Morellato have two success stories that now come together. In fact, Massimo Carraro’s company has been awarded a worldwide license to produce and distribute the first line of jewelery and watches under the Chiara Ferragni brand.

I am very happy with this new agreement which allows me to directly explore this sector which is one of my greatest passions. We have worked to create products that are very much in line with the Chiara Ferragni brand and I can’t wait to unveil the entire collection to the public. This further step allows the Chiara Ferragni brand to be able to offer itself on the market with a truly complete offer.

Chiara Ferragni

The objective of this partnership is twofold, specifies the press release from the Padua-based company, on the one hand for the Chiara Ferragni brand this step is part of the expansion path of its collection proposal and evolution into a real lifestyle brand another for Morellato Group represents the possibility of further expanding its target audience by approaching an audience attentive to the fashion segment. The first collection will arrive in stores in October.