Nature in Sylvie Corbelin’s jewels











The wild nature in fine jewelery collections by Sylvie Corbelin ♦

About the alpine landscape near Bourg-en-Bresse, where she was born, Sylvie Corbelin recalls the exuberant nature. And the nostalgia of his childhood still accompanies her, now that is an famous designer with studio in central Paris, and her jewelry are sold all over the world. She started her studies in law, to become a lawyer, but when she was 20, Sylvie Corbelin feels to be more attracted by the antiques trade, profession of the mother. She specializes in the sale of antique jewelry and, while we’re at, she graduated in gemology. The association with the old jewels the door even to

love objects a bit ‘strange, unusual and valuable. Even those that are characteristic of other cultures such as Persian, Hindu or Chinese.



From collector of antiques to designer: Sylvie Corbelin in 2000 he decided to take the plunge and buy a set of precious stones and materials from a supplier Place Vendôme and began her adventure in the world of jewelry. After some years, the designer is finally “discovered”. Her unconventional style, exuberant, out of the ordinary, to ensure a prominent place. She make big jewelry, small sculptures, which often are inspired by elements of nature, as in the collection Matin de Mai fleuri, where the elements of spring are mostly flies and coleopterans. Like those of the Alpine meadows, in fact. Giulia Netrese













